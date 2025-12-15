Getty Images Sport
Nico Schlotterbeck warned against Bayern Munich move as Germany legend suspects defender is waiting on Premier League offers amid Borussia Dortmund contract standoff
Schlotterbeck considering his options
Former Bayern Munich and Germany captain Matthaus has urged Schlotterbeck to think twice before swapping Borussia Dortmund for the Allianz Arena, warning the defender that he risks stalling his career if he moves to Bavaria while Upamecano is still present. The future of the 26-year-old centre-back has become a dominant topic in the Bundesliga with his contract at Dortmund expiring in the summer of 2027 and Bayern Munich monitoring his situation closely.
Schlotterbeck, who has established himself as a cornerstone of the Dortmund defence since his arrival from Freiburg, is currently at a career crossroads. With his contract winding down and no extension yet signed, despite Dortmund's clear desire to tie him to a new deal, speculation has mounted that the German champions could look to poach another key asset from their fierce rivals. However, Matthaus believes such a move would be fraught with risk for the player, particularly given the current hierarchy in Vincent Kompany’s squad.
The Upamecano obstacle
Speaking to Sport Bild, Matthaus analysed the potential transfer and identified French international Dayot Upamecano as the primary barrier to Schlotterbeck’s success in Munich. Despite Schlotterbeck’s evident quality, the World Cup winner feels the tactical setup at Bayern does not currently have a vacancy for him.
"He is one of the best central defenders we have in Germany," Matthaus stated, acknowledging Schlotterbeck's rise to prominence. However, he quickly qualified that praise with a stark warning about the competition for places.
"I think it depends a lot on Upamecano," Matthaus continued. "If Upamecano stays, then it will be very difficult for Nico Schlotterbeck to become a regular player at Bayern. But we are not there yet. I don't know what Nico is planning."
The comments highlight the resurgence of Upamecano, who has seemingly solidified his place in the Bayern starting XI. Matthaus argues that unless the Frenchman departs, Schlotterbeck would likely find himself warming the bench - a scenario that would be detrimental to his ambitions with the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Eyes on England?
Matthaus also offered a theory regarding the delay in Schlotterbeck’s contract renewal at Signal Iduna Park. While Dortmund are keen to tie their defensive leader down to a long-term deal, the player’s camp has remained non-committal. The German legend suspects that this hesitation is not about leverage for a better salary in the Bundesliga, but rather a desire to test himself in England where Liverpool are said to be eyeing him.
"In Dortmund he has his position," Matthaus observed. "I don't know what he is waiting for: probably still for offers from England."
The Premier League has long been touted as a potential destination for Schlotterbeck, whose physical profile, left-footed distribution, and ability to drive into midfield make him an attractive proposition for top English clubs. A La Liga adventure has also been touted as a possibility for the Germany international, with Real Madrid said to be interested. Barcelona had also been linked due to his connection with coach Hansi Flick but recent reports claim the club are reluctant to move for him over concerns about his playing style.
'At the back of the queue'
Ultimately, Matthaus’s advice was clear: stay where you are a guaranteed starter, or move abroad, but do not go to Munich to be a backup. He reiterated that as long as the current defensive partnerships at Bayern are functioning, Schlotterbeck would be taking a significant gamble by moving south.
"But if Bayern get along with Upamecano, then I wouldn't necessarily advise Nico to go to Bayern Munich, because then he will be at the back of the queue for the time being," Matthaus concluded.
The intervention from such a high-profile figure adds pressure on Schlotterbeck to clarify his future. For Dortmund, the priority remains securing the signature of their defensive talisman to avoid losing him on a free transfer or for a reduced fee. Bayern, meanwhile, are confident of convincing Upamecano to sign a new contract as the threat of a free transfer looms, suggesting Schlotterbeck may have to give some real thought to Matthaus' comments.
