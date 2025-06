This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty N'Golo Kante to leave Karim Benzema? France star in talks to depart Saudi Pro League champions for arch rivals N. Kante Al Ittihad Transfers K. Benzema Saudi Pro League FIFA Club World Cup N'Golo Kante is reportedly in talks over leaving Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad for an arch rival ahead of the Club World Cup. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Kante wins Saudi league with Al-Ittihad

In talks over Club World Cup transfer

Could join an arch rival this summer Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask