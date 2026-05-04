Neymar accused of assault by Robinho Jr as Santos wonderkid seeks contract termination after training ground scrap

Santos have confirmed through an official statement that they are taking formal action following the reports of a clash at their training facility. The club moved quickly to address the allegations that Neymar lost his cool with 18-year-old colleague Robson de Souza Jr, better known as Robinho Jr, during a session on Sunday.

The club stated: "Santos FC informs that by determination of the presidency, an internal inquiry process was instituted immediately after the facts occurred to analyse the episode involving athletes Neymar Jr and Robson de Souza Jr (Robinho) during training this last Sunday (03/5) at CT Rei Pelé. The club's legal department is responsible for conducting the inquiry."