Ribery is keen to return to Säbener Straße, though the details—including whether a comeback will happen and what role the 43-year-old would assume—remain unclear.

Ribery, who played for Bayern between 2007 and 2019 and became a crowd favourite in Munich, ended his playing career in 2022 with US Salernitana, now in the third division. The Frenchman then worked as a technical coach for the Italian side until March 2024, so he already has experience in coaching.

As early as 2025, he told Bild, “I successfully completed the UEFA A coaching licence last year.” Last autumn, he began the Pro licence course, which will qualify him to coach professional sides.