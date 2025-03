This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Newcastle will leave St James' Park! Magpies launch plans for 'super stadium' with 'bubblewrap exterior' as Saudi owners green-light emotional exit from spiritual home Newcastle Premier League Newcastle are reportedly planning to leave St James' Park and build a new 65,000-seater stadium. Newcastle played at St James' Park for 133 years

Plans to move out and build new 'super stadium'

Plans to move out and build new 'super stadium'

Saudi owners green-light exit from iconic ground