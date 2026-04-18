Newcastle willing to accept HUGE £35m loss on Yoane Wissa as they invite offers for ex-Brentford striker just seven months after signing him

Newcastle United are prepared to invite offers for Wissa despite signing the forward less than a year ago. The club could accept a substantial loss if a suitable proposal arrives during the next transfer window. The DR Congo international joined Newcastle from Brentford in 2025 for around £50 million after scoring regularly in the Premier League. However, his first season at St James’ Park has not unfolded as expected, with limited opportunities and minimal impact in the league.

Reports indicate Newcastle could accept a fee in the region of £15 million, which would represent a loss of roughly £35m on the initial outlay, according to The i Paper. The club are understood to be open to offers as they assess their attacking options for the summer.