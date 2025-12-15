Newcastle's Dan Burn rushed to hospital after suffering rib injury that left him 'struggling to breathe' in derby defeat to Sunderland

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe told reporters after the 1-0 defeat when asked for an update on Burn’s condition: “He was struggling to breathe at half-time. It was a big problem. Dan Burn has gone to the hospital for a check of his ribs, so hopefully he will be OK.”

The Magpies’ manager added: “Unfortunate for us, we're losing players in one area of the pitch and our back line is stretched. We've got a number of absentees and so to lose another one in the colossal presence that Dan is, was a big one today. I don't know quite how serious it is. It looks like a rib problem. He's gone to hospital to get them checked. But that was a big blow for us because Dan's been an ever-present player.”

