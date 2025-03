This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Newcastle set to beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to Spanish wonderkid Antonio Cordero as Carabao Cup winners close in on Malaga winger on free transfer A. Cordero Newcastle Transfers Barcelona Real Madrid Premier League LaLiga Newcastle are on course to trump Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race to sign budding Malaga sensation Antonio Cordero for free this summer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Newcastle favourites to sign Cordero

Barca and Madrid also linked with the winger

Malaga sensation's contract set to expire Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱