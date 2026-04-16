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AFP
Newcastle hit with Anthony Gordon transfer bombshell as £80m winger keen to leave & wants resolution BEFORE World Cup
Champions League ambitions driving Gordon exit
While the Magpies have not been officially told by the player that he wants to move, there is a growing feeling within the club that the 25-year-old will seek a new challenge, according to The Telegraph. His desire to compete regularly at the highest level of European football is the primary motivator for a potential departure.
The former Everton man has been a standout performer in Europe this season, scoring 10 goals in the Champions League and picking up several Man of the Match awards. However, his Premier League form has been inconsistent, with only three goals in open play since January 2025. This disparity has caused some internal frustration, even as the player continues to train professionally under Eddie Howe.
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Arsenal and Bayern Munich lead the chase
The race for Gordon's signature is already heating up, with Arsenal and Bayern Munich identified as primary suitors. Mikel Arteta is a long-standing admirer and is reportedly looking to add more pace and directness to his frontline to compete with Manchester City. The Gunners see Gordon as a player who fits their profile of hungry, technically-gifted talent.
Meanwhile, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have identified the winger as their "dream candidate" to bolster Vincent Kompany's squad. Reports from Germany suggested a valuation of £55-60m, but Newcastle have scoffed at those figures. To even open formal negotiations, it is understood that a fee of around £50 million would be the bare minimum, though his actual price tag is expected to exceed £80m given his contract runs until 2030.
Liverpool injury crisis could spark Merseyside return
Liverpool could also be drawn back into the fold following a devastating blow to their attacking ranks. The Reds have recently learned that Hugo Ekitike is set to spend nine months on the sidelines with a ruptured Achilles tendon. This injury leaves Arne Slot short of options and may force the club to reignite their interest in Gordon, who is a boyhood Liverpool fan. Gordon was reportedly desperate to make the move to Anfield two years ago when a deal was nearly struck, and his versatility across the front three would make him an ideal replacement for the sidelined Frenchman.
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Newcastle braced for major summer overhaul
The potential sale of Gordon could be part of a wider transformation at St James' Park. Chief executive David Hopkinson has made it clear that any player who wants to leave Newcastle will only do so on terms that benefit the club. Selling Gordon for a massive profit would help the Magpies navigate Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and potentially allow them to keep other stars like Sandro Tonali. However, Gordon isn't the only one who could be heading for the exit. Full-back Tino Livramento is likely to be sold if an acceptable bid is made, while Kieran Trippier is expected to leave at the end of his contract. With one of Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa potentially available for transfer, the Magpies are preparing for a significant rebuild as they look to sign at least one new centre-forward to lead the line next season.