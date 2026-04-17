New transfer record? Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac tipped to break the bank again in Wrexham’s bid to reach the Premier League

Once Wrexham make their way into the top-flight, which is considered to be a matter of time, they are being tipped to join the biggest of spenders by splashing out £50m ($68m), £60m ($80m) or even £70m ($94m) in order to compete with the elite.

Ex-Red Dragons defender Frank Sinclair told GOAL when quizzed on whether such fees will need to be become the norm: “Yeah, they would have to. If they've got any ambition to become a regular stay in the Premier League and not be one of the yo-yo clubs.

“You've seen clubs that have been in the Football League and in the Premier League for hundreds of years that struggle - trying to stay in the league and become yo-yo clubs. I don't think Wrexham would want to be that, even though financially it's very rewarding.

“But my take from the outside of what those owners want to do, they want to be a team that competes in the Premier League as well. And to do that, I'm not sure how much money they'd be actually able to spend because of the financial restrictions. But I'm sure they will spend their money and I'm sure they've got the backing and the support financially to try and compete in the Premier League.”