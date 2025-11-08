A new role for Neymar? Carlo Ancelotti says Brazil 'legend' must change position as he doesn't have 'physical condition' to shine on the wings

For the fourth time since Ancelotti took charge of the Brazil national team in the summer, legendary forward Neymar was left out of the Selecao squad as the Italian boss named his team for the upcoming international friendlies this month.

Neymar has not featured for Brazil since October 2023, when he ruptured knee ligaments during a clash with Uruguay. He spent 12 months stuck on the sidelines recovering from that injury and is now two years into a wander through the international wilderness.

Ancelotti has not called upon Neymar since taking charge of South American heavyweights due to a series of unfortunate fitness setbacks, with his last selection in March 2025 ending in withdrawal. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has struggled to steer clear of the treatment table.