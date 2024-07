'I'm a needy girlfriend' - Euro 2024 has been 'tough' for Dani Dyer with Jarrod Bowen's partner 'exhausted' after following England star's journey in Germany EnglandEuropean ChampionshipShowbizJarrod BowenWest Ham

Dani Dyer admits to being “a needy girlfriend” and has found Euro 2024 “tough” with partner Jarrod Bowen away on international duty with England.