This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL 'Monster' Cristiano Ronaldo 'won't want to miss out' on Club World Cup while eternal rival Lionel Messi stars for Inter Miami as Chelsea & Man City linked with 'marketing coup' C. Ronaldo L. Messi FIFA Club World Cup Inter Miami CF Al Nassr FC Chelsea Cristiano Ronaldo “is still a monster” and “won’t want to miss out” on the Club World Cup with Lionel Messi there, says William Gallas. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Inter Miami handed invite to FIFA event

Al-Nassr are not among qualified teams

CR7 could secure switch to another club Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask