This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Money men! Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney not on Wrexham ‘transfer committee’ as recruitment strategy of Hollywood-owned Red Dragons is explained Wrexham League One Transfers P. Parkinson Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney provide the funds that allow Wrexham to spend big, but the Hollywood stars are not on the club’s transfer committee. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Famous chairman make funds available

Others left to identify targets

Records broken in recent windows Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match League One WRE LOR Match preview