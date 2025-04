This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Mohamed Salah set to STAY! Liverpool talisman on verge of signing blockbuster new two-year contract extension to end standoff & free transfer exit talk M. Salah Liverpool Transfers Premier League Mohamed Salah is reportedly set to stay at Liverpool, ending his contract stalemate with the Reds, per a new report. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Salah poised to remain at Anfield

Set to sign new two-year contract

Had been linked with PSG and Saudi Arabia Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League LIV EVE Match preview