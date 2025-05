This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Mohamed Salah reveals true feelings on Trent Alexander-Arnold as he sends emotional message to Liverpool team-mate after exit announcement M. Salah T. Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Premier League Mohamed Salah sent out an emotional message to Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Liverpool defender announced his imminent departure from Anfield. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Salah pens emotional message for Trent

Full-back announced departure from Liverpool

Defender set to join Real Madrid as free agent Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Premier League LIV ARS Match preview