Mohamed Salah takes Premier League record off Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney & Arsenal great Thierry Henry as ‘Egyptian King’ makes more history with Liverpool

He made an important contribution to the collective cause against Newcastle, with an assist for Hugo Ekitike allowing Liverpool to restore parity in a game that they eventually ran away with. Salah now has now scored 10 goals and laid on the same amount across his outings against the Magpies.

The ‘Egyptian King’ is the first player to reach double figures in those two departments against a single Premier League opponent. That is not the only landmark, though, that Salah has reached.

In laying on another effort at Anfield, Salah has been involved in more goals at one English top-flight venue than any other player in the Premier League era. He has found the target on 107 occasions at Liverpool’s iconic home, while registering 45 assists.

That stunning tally of 152 contributions has taken him one clear of Rooney and Henry, who delivered their respective returns at Old Trafford and Highbury. There is the promise of more to come from Salah, as he is working on a contract through to 2027.

