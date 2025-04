This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Mohamed Salah predicted to break Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record after signing new Liverpool contract - with date given for setting new milestone M. Salah Liverpool West Ham Premier League Mohamed Salah is on track to become the Premier League's all-time top scorer after he signed a contract extension at Liverpool. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Salah trails Shearer by 78 goals

Forward committed to new Liverpool deal

Backed to break record in coming years