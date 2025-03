This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Mohamed Salah moves level with Harry Kane & Sergio Aguero on Premier League record with latest Player of the Month award M. Salah Liverpool Premier League S. Aguero H. Kane Manchester City Tottenham Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has notched yet another Premier League Player of the Month award to become the joint-record holder of the accolade. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Salah having stunning season

Notches Player of the Month award

Ties Kane and Aguero on seven Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱