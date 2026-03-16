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Alex Labidou

MLS announces playoffs schedule: Postseason begins Nov. 18, MLS Cup set for Dec. 18

MLS announced its playoffs schedule Monday, with the postseason set to begin Nov. 18 and culminate with MLS Cup on Dec. 18. While the format is identical to last year's playoffs, the later start means there will be no interruptions for international windows, as the tournament begins after the November FIFA break. In years past, the league has been criticized for scheduling playoff matches through international windows - leading to lengthy gaps between rounds.

  • Son Heung-min LAFC MLS 2025Getty

    This year's schedule

    As a result of the changes, Decision Day will now be on Nov. 7 before the November international break. The playoffs will start after the international break. Last season, the playoffs started on Oct. 22, concluding on Dec. 7. After the first round concluded on Nov. 9, 2025, it didn't resume until Nov. 22. 

    This year, it will kick off on Nov. 18 and go for four consecutive weeks. 

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    The format

    The playoff format will remain unchanged from recent seasons. The top nine teams from each conference qualify, with the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds facing off in a single-elimination Wild Card match to determine who advances to Round One. The opening round is played as a best-of-three series, with the higher seed hosting Games 1 and 3 if necessary. From there, the playoffs revert to single-elimination matches in the Conference Semifinals and Conference Finals, before the two conference champions meet in MLS Cup, which is hosted by the finalist with the better regular-season record.

  • Last year's playoffs

    Last season’s MLS Cup Playoffs ended with Inter Miami CF lifting their first league title after a 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the final at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Miami, led by Lionel Messi, capped off a strong postseason run with the victory, with Messi providing two assists and being named MLS Cup MVP. The win marked a historic moment for the club, securing the franchise’s first MLS Cup since entering the league and further cementing Messi’s impact since arriving in South Florida.

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    What comes next?

    It's still very early in the season for MLS as the league just concluded its fourth matchweek. League resumes action this weekend on Sat, March 21. 