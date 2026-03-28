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Fullkrug grafica Milan
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Milan: Fullkrug has failed to impress; his permanent transfer is in doubt and the search for a replacement has begun

N. Fuellkrug
AC Milan
West Ham
Transfers

The future of Milan's attack will not feature the German powerhouse in their ranks.

The summer transfer window, albeit slowly, is inexorably drawing nearer, and for Milan, the upcoming window will be about consolidating a squad that must aim, on the one hand, for the Scudetto title and, on the other, if all goes to plan, for a splendid European campaign in the Champions League.


By the end of the season, many decisions will need to be made, and many will also concern certain players who are currently on the cusp of either staying or leaving. Among them is, first and foremost, Nicklas Fullkrug who, as reported by Matteo Moretto, is currently closer to leaving than to staying.


  • THE DEAL WITH WEST HAM

    In early January, with their attack in dire straits, Milan secured the German striker from West Ham on a loan deal with an option to buy. The buy-out clause was set at a low figure of just €5 million, despite his contract with the Hammers running until 30 June 2028.

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  • MORE NO THAN YES

    According to Matteo Moretto, despite the fee being very reasonable, the Rossoneri’s intention from the outset was to treat the deal as a simple loan and, if necessary, to exercise the option to buy should he prove himself.


    However, Fullkrug has so far failed to impress or carve out a significant role in Allegri’s side. Compounded by the foot injury that is hampering him, his single goal in 14 matches (in just 429 minutes played) is leading the Rossoneri to confirm their initial decision not to exercise that €5 million buy-back option.

  • THE SEARCH FOR A REPLACEMENT IS UNDERWAY

    There is more to it than that, however, as Milan have already set their scouts and transfer team to work searching for a centre-forward with similar attributes to those of the German. This effectively confirms that the former Werder and Dortmund player’s spell at Milanello is set to end with a return to London – though this may well be only a temporary move. In the background, particularly should Schalke 04 return to the Bundesliga, there is the prospect of a homecoming to Germany.

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