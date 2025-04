This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Mikel Arteta opens up on 'massive fight' with Gabriel over hamstring injury that has seen Arsenal star ruled out for rest of the season Gabriel M. Arteta Arsenal Premier League Mikel Arteta has opened up on his "massive fight" with Gabriel over a hamstring injury that has ruled the Arsenal star out for the season. Gabriel set for surgery after injury setback

Defender fought with Arteta to use him against Fulham

Will miss the business end of the season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League EVE ARS Match preview