This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images 'We knew!' - Mikel Arteta admits he was wary Arsenal would fail in title challenge after purposely leaving squad 'super short' last summer M. Arteta Arsenal Transfers Liverpool Premier League Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal were "super short" when it came to having a squad capable of mounting a Premier League title challenge this season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Liverpool ease to Premier League title

Arteta says Arsenal's squad was "super short"

Didn't have right "ingredients" to win league Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Premier League LIV ARS Match preview