Defender Miguel Gómez prevented a loss for Chivas with a goal in the 80th minute

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chicharito was a starter and played 89 minutes.

El Rebaño Sagrado is in the tenth position with 16 points

Bravos reached 18 points and is in the eighth position. Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱