Michael Carrick plans to harness player 'ego' at Manchester United as Red Devils prepare for Nottingham Forest clash

The United interim head coach has opened up on his management philosophy, explaining that he views player ego as a necessity rather than a hindrance. As the Red Devils prepare to host Nottingham Forest, Carrick has emphasised that the key to returning the club to the pinnacle of European football lies in how these individual personalities are managed.

Speaking on the dynamics of the dressing room, the 44-year-old said: “The ego is a funny one, actually, because I think to perform at the top, top level, you’ve got to have some sort of ego. You need and that could be used in all sorts of different ways, so I think how you use it, really, is the key thing. And I think the part of me, of learning and being here and seeing others, better players than me, dealing with that and sacrificing themselves for the team. I think putting the ego from yourself into the team is important and you’ve got to have some sort of ego to fight for and be attached to."