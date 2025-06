This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'Mexico will be World Cup champions' - AC Milan striker Santiago Giménez makes bold prediction for El Tri, saying he's '100 percent sure' CONCACAF Gold Cup World Cup S. Gimenez Mexico The 2026 World Cup could be the first major tournament for Giménez, who assured fans "someday" Mexico will win Left out of the 2022 World Cup squad by Gerardo Martino

Mexico was eliminated in the group stage in Qatar

Giménez has scored four goals in 34 appearances Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match CONCACAF Gold Cup MEX DOM Match preview