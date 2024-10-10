Matchmaking mayhem: Mexico's unwanted Valencia showdown shows challenge World Cup hosts face finding quality opponents

The national team vs. club match exposes how difficult it is for the 2026 World Cup hosts to find games

Time is running out. Mexico has only a few more international windows to figure out its best lineup and its best playing style before the 2026 World Cup kicks off at the Estadio Azteca on June 11, 2026.

So, it must take every game seriously. And what better preparation than ... playing the 18th-ranked team in La Liga?

Mexico meets Valencia - yes, the La Liga club - in Puebla on Saturday in a game no one wants. Valencia fans have expressed their frustration on social media, wondering what benefit their club gets from going halfway around the world for an exhibition rather than staying at home and getting healthy after a 1W-5L-3D start to the season.

Mexico fans are similarly confused by the choice of opposition, and while the match against the the USMNT next Tuesday in Guadalajara sold out in minutes, ticket sales for the game in Puebla reportedly are lagging behind expectations.