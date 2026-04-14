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Raul Jimenez GFXGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

'He's going to be proud' - Mexico star Raul Jimenez on grieving his father, evolving as a person and the opportunity that comes with the World Cup

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GOAL sat down to talk with the Mexico striker to discuss his journey, the challenges he's faced, and what's motivating him at this year's World Cup.

The moment the ball hit the back of the net, Raul Jimenez fell to his knees and closed his eyes. He'd scored plenty of goals before, but this one was different. This was the first goal for a new version of himself, one that could never go back to being anything like the one that came before.

The Mexico star is no stranger to evolution. He's shuffled through many, but this was the most difficult one. That goal, that moment where he closed his eyes and pointed his fingers to the sky, was the first since his father had passed. Just days after the passing of his father, Raul Jimenez Vega, his superstar son was overcome with emotion a world away in England. In that moment, it all became real.

"It's really meaningful, because the people who take care of you, who love you, are the first ones also that keep those words when you're not doing right so well," he tells GOAL. "In this case, my dad, he was always supporting me. He was always a really important part of my career, and I really appreciate that, because he and my whole family always supported me. It doesn't matter what I needed or where I needed to travel for the games, they were always with me. It's an extra motivation."

There are many factors that come with losing a parent, but Jimenez is right: motivation is one. It's one of many, yes, but there is a sense of drive that comes from saying goodbye. There's a responsibility, a desire to do them proud. In the month or so since his dad's passing, Jimenez has felt that every day.

He's no stranger to that feeling, though. Since he set off on his journey from Mexico to Europe, making those around him proud has always been one of Jimenez's chief motivators. His achievements and moments weren't just for him, but for everyone who helped him get there. That hasn't changed.

Over the next few weeks, though, Jimenez will approach his biggest moment yet. He'll help lead Mexico into a World Cup on home soil, hoping to change the trajectory of Mexican soccer forever. He's been written off several times over the years, but he's still here and still vital. For Mexico to perform at their best this summer, there's no doubt they'll need something special from their 34-year-old striker.

Jimenez is relishing that opportunity more than ever. It's not that he wasn't before, but things are different now. Jimenez has always played for something bigger than himself, but this summer, he's playing for something more special, too.

"He's going to be really proud," Jimenez said. "He'll be proud of what I'm going to achieve with the national team in the World Cup."

  • Raúl Jiménez México El Salvador Eliminatorias Concacaf@miseleccionmx

    'I'm not going to quit'

    There have been multiple versions of Jimenez over the years. There was the rising star at Club America. There were the growing pains at Atletico Madrid and Benfica. There was the star in the Premier League and the warrior who overcame a head injury that could have ended his dream.If there's one thing Jimenez has clearly earned praise for, it's been his ability to withstand and evolve. Few have endured so much, and few could have come out so well on the other side of it all.

    Heading towards this World Cup, Jimenez already has his place in El Tri's history books. He's 10th all-time in appearances, and could theoretically get up to eighth this summer. He's third all-time in goals, too, only eight behind all-time leader Javier Hernandez and two behind second-place Jared Borgetti. He's won just about every award in CONCACAF, claimed an Olympic Gold, was Wolves' Player of the Season in 2019-20, and carved out an extended career in the Premier League before reinventing himself at Fulham over the last two years.

    Those were the highs. The lows have been there, too. The head injury, of course, was one that changed Jimenez's life forever. There have been on-field doubts, too. How would he recover from that injury? Even when he did, could he be the player he once was? Could he hold off the rising generation of Mexican stars? All were valid questions. All were important to Jimenez, too.

    "I look back on those moments with a lot of gratitude, knowing that everything happens for a reason," he says. "I know all that I've been through has been really important in my career. I wouldn't change anything, not the good, not the bad things. Being persistent, being resilient - it's always something that has characterized me, and I want to keep pushing.

    "I'm 34 years old, and it's not something that's going to take me back. I want to always step forward, looking for the best out of the team and for my own best as well. I want to help the team with the best performance that I can show. The important thing is that I'm not going to quit."

    Mexico's national team has generally been better for it, which is why Jimenez is expected to play a big part once again this summer.

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  • 'We want to remember this World Cup'

    For all of Jimenez's success with Mexico, there is one very interesting statistic about his career. Across three World Cups, Jimenez has played six times for El Tri. However, he hasn't started once. In each of the last three tournaments, he's worn the No. 9, but never been a focal point. That could change this summer.

    At age 34, Jimenez just put together his best calendar year as a national team player. He scored nine times across 14 matches, including two in both the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and final. He then went on to tack on one more to help Mexico win the Gold Cup final against the U.S. men's national team before netting against World Cup-bound South Korea and Paraguay in fall friendlies. There's no denying Jimenez's form right now, particularly when you tack on the 10 goals he's scored for Fulham this year.

    Raul QuoteGetty Images

    All of those goals are building blocks towards the biggest tournament of his career. He looks set to finally be the starter in soccer's biggest competition and is arguably the face of El Tri for a home World Cup. There's weight to that fact, but also a level of excitement. These aren't opportunities that come often.

    "We want to remember this World Cup, and not only because it's at home," he says. "We want to remember it as being one of the best World Cups in Mexican history. We want to fight. We want to give our best in every game, from the start of the first game against South Africa on the 11th of June.

    "What can I say? We all want to be like World Cup champions. I think we can dream about it, but to make it happen, we need to go there and play every game. It doesn't matter against who. If we played against South Africa, or at some moment, we play against England or, I don't know, Spain, it doesn't matter who it is. We need to show the world that we are prepared and that we can fight against the best teams in the world."

    The world will be watching. So, too, will Jimenez's people: the people of Mexico.

  • United States v Mexico - Gold Cup 2025: FinalGetty Images Sport

    Feeling the support of Mexico

    When Jimenez thinks about the World Cup audience, he doesn’t just picture the thousands at the Azteca for the opener against South Africa - or the fans watching in Guadalajara and Monterrey. No, Jimenez's mind instantly goes elsewhere, to places a little bit more personal.

    He imagines what it was like for him growing up, huddled around TV with loved ones ready to explode in celebration. He pictures bars and restaurants that will be filled with all members of the community, friends or not, united behind three colors. He thinks about the memories that will be made and the moments that can make them. He envisions how he can be part of those moments.

    It's why he's partnered with Modelo ahead of the World Cup to highlight those moments, the ones that occur far from the stadium but mean just as much. Thousands of Mexico fans will be in crowds this summer, but Jimenez knows that this moment means more than that. It's one counted in millions, not thousands.

    "It's really an extra boost for us," he says. "Since the beginning, when I heard about this Modelo campaign and that they wanted me in the campaign, I listened to what they were trying to let the people know, and I agree with them. I know everyone wants to be in the stadium, wants to be supporting us there for the 90 minutes or 98 minutes, but it's not always possible. It doesn't matter if they are in their houses, in the restaurants, with the family, wherever they are - I know we have a lot of people supporting and giving their best from wherever they are.

    "We feel that it's not just the people in the stadium that can support; it's everyone in their living rooms, watching the TV, watching the game. We feel that support in every game."

    How far can that support take them, though? What are expectations like? Jimenez knows as everyone that pressure on Mexico will be sky high. The country cares, perhaps too much at times outsiders say, and, this time around, there's no shortage of hope that Mexico's passion could take El Tri further than before.

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    Chasing success

    For years, Mexico's World Cup success has been defined by one singular idea: the fifth game. The Round of 16 has always been Mexico's season and there has been an intense desire to see that ceiling raised. Desperation, at times, has set in for the team to just reach that fifth game.

    It's a little bit different this time around. An expanded field means there's now a Round of 32, which means that fifth game falls in that previously-reached Round of 16. The specifics may have changed, then, but the idea hasn't: Mexico wants to go far.

    Jimenez does, too. He heads into this summer with something of an uncertain future, for club and country. At 34, this may be his last World Cup, and what a World Cup it could be in front of his country. His contract with Fulham also comes to an end this summer, which means that, by fall, he can be just about anywhere in the world.

    So, weeks away from the World Cup, Jimenez can't help but wonder about the future, but he isn't thinking about specifics; he's thinking about big picture.

    "There is always room for improvement," he says. "You can never put a ceiling to the things that you want to achieve, and that's the important thing. In my case, I want to keep doing really good things here in Europe. I don't know, maybe wherever I go, it doesn't matter if it's here in the Premier League or any other destination, but I'm a player, I'm a person, who always wants more, so let's see."

    For now, though, his focus remains unchanged, but he did leave the door open to potentially staying at Craven Cottage for another season.

    "We never know what the future can give us, but we need to go step by step, thinking first of today and then we see tomorrow what happens, but if I continue in this good rhythm here at Fulham in this moment, we never know," he says. "I'll finish the contract in June, but we never know. We can have a year of extension or look for other horizons and see what happens next, but I'm always wanting to be a better footballer, a better person, and with more experience."

    Jimenez has experienced plenty throughout his career. Just weeks ago, he experienced something new: immeasurable loss. This summer may bring immeasurable joy from a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. These are the highs and lows of a professional footballer, but also the highs and lows of life.

    Through them all, Jimenez is clinging to that one big central idea: is he making people proud? When he walks out onto the field in front of his countrymen, Jimenez won't just be thinking of the thousands of Mexico fans in attendance or the millions of El Tri supporters watching on from home; he'll be thinking of one particular person who he desperately wants to honor on the biggest stage.

    "Obviously I wanted him to be with me there in the stadium," he says, "but it doesn't matter he is now because we know he's in a better place. He's going to be there watching me."

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