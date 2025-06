This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Mexico star Santiago Gimenez reveals 'crucify you' warning from Christian Pulisic after joining USMNT forward at AC Milan C. Pulisic S. Gimenez AC Milan USA Mexico Serie A Santiago Gimenez has revealed that Christian Pulisic warned AC Milan fans would "crucify" him if performances and results did not go as planned. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below El Tri frontman moved to Italy in February 2025

Struggled for a spark alongside many at San Siro

Fans demanding better from everyone next season