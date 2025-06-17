Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
'In the Gold Cup, you can't underestimate anyone' - Mexico's Javier Aguirre stresses El Tri must stay focused in Suriname clash
Mexico’s second match in the group stage will take place this Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
- Mexico currently sit on three points
- Suriname lost 4-3 to Costa Rica in their opening match
- Aguirre and Reyes addressed the media ahead of the game