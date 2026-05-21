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Max Dowman misses Arsenal training to sit his GCSE exams just two days after becoming youngest ever Premier League title winner
Back to reality for Arsenal’s history maker
Just two days after snatching Phil Foden's record to become the youngest Premier League winner in history, Dowman found himself back in the classroom. While his senior team-mates were decompressing from their title-winning exploits, the academy graduate was required to sit his GCSE exams. It was a grounding moment for the teenager, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise under Mikel Arteta this season.
The Gunners officially ended their 22-year wait for a league title on Tuesday night when Manchester City failed to secure victory against Bournemouth. That result sparked wild celebrations across north London, but for Dowman, the party had to be cut short to focus on academic commitments. It remains unclear which specific subjects the youngster is tackling, though English language, business, and economics are among the papers being sat by students across the country this week.
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A season of record-breaking milestones
Dowman has been the breakout story of Arsenal's campaign, proving that he can handle the pressure of elite-level football despite his tender age. He previously made headlines by becoming the Premier League’s youngest-ever goalscorer during a clinical 2-0 victory over Everton earlier in the season. That record-breaking strike was part of an incredible journey that saw him earn a regular spot in Arteta's matchday squads.
The midfielder has already racked up 12 appearances across all competitions this term, showing maturity far beyond his years. While his peers are focusing on school life, Dowman has been balancing the rigours of a title race with his studies. Fortunately for the player, next week is half-term, which will allow him a clear run at preparing for Arsenal's upcoming European commitments without the distraction of revision.
Merino returns as Double quest continues
While Dowman hits the books, Arteta received a significant boost on the training field with the return of Mikel Merino. The Spanish midfielder has been sidelined since late January with a long-term foot injury but is now back in contention as the Gunners look to finish the season on a high. His return provides much-needed depth as the club targets a historic trophy haul.
Arsenal still have plenty to play for despite having the Premier League trophy safely in the cabinet. They are set to travel to Crystal Palace for the final game of the domestic season this Sunday. Once the league curtain falls, all eyes will turn to the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30, where the north London giants could secure a league and European double.
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Trophy parade and celebrations planned
The club has already confirmed plans for a massive trophy parade around Islington on May 31, the day after the clash with PSG. It is a moment fans have been waiting over two decades for, having finally shed the "bottlers" tag that has followed them in recent seasons. Players were reportedly seen celebrating the title win at the Emirates until 5am on Wednesday morning, but the focus has quickly shifted back to professional duties.
Even as he navigates the intensity of his ongoing GCSEs, Dowman will undoubtedly have one eye on the biggest game in Arsenal’s modern history. The 16-year-old will be hoping to take a brief break from his studies to be involved in the final. If Arteta's side succeeds in Budapest, the teenager could find himself celebrating European glory right in the middle of exam season.