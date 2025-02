Mauro Icardi responds to Jose Mourinho's sarcastic swipe at Galatasaray striker with hilarious 'GOAT' images after labelling Fenerbahce boss 'The Crying One' M. Icardi J. Mourinho Galatasaray Fenerbahce Super Lig

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi has continued his feud with Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho with a series of 'GOAT' images for 'The Crying One'.