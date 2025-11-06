Mauricio Pochettino admits he's 'missing' the Premier League as USMNT coach and says he's open 'one day to come back'

Pochettino has admitted that he is “missing” the Premier League and is already thinking about returning to English football in the future. The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss, now in charge of the United States men’s national team, said he remains happy in his current role but cannot deny that the Premier League’s energy and competitiveness continue to draw him back.

Having enjoyed nearly a decade in the competition across three Premier League clubs, Pochettino reflected on his enduring connection to England’s top division and his ambition to one day complete the unfinished business he left behind.

The Argentine coach has been in charge of the USMNT since September 2024, guiding the team through a challenging rebuild ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which the country will co-host with Canada and Mexico. While his record stands at 11 wins from 20 matches, criticism has emerged following defeats to Mexico, Panama, and South Korea.

Through his work with the national team at next year's home World Cup, Pochettino is tasked with helping drive the growth of the sport in the U.S., telling BBC Sport, "The motivation is massive. Sometimes you feel that people don't understand too much.

"You find some coaches that say, 'Oh you know, you need to know the culture of the American player.' I say 'No, I know the most important thing is the culture of football and soccer. We need to translate the culture of football to the American player.' I think after one year we are making great progress. We are building with people that the language of football is only one, and it doesn't care if you are American, Brazilian or English. Our football is to compete in the way that you need to compete, if you want to win."