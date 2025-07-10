'Wow' - Matheus Cunha reacts to taking over Marcus Rashford's No. 10 shirt at Man Utd following £62.5m transfer

Matheus Cunha has said it’s a 'dream' to inherit Manchester United’s iconic No. 10 shirt after sealing a £62.5 million ($85m) move from Wolves. The Brazilian will don the number made famous by Wayne Rooney and most recently worn by Marcus Rashford, who looks set to leave. The 26-year-old called it a 'privilege' to be handed the iconic number as he prepares for life at Old Trafford.

