Tom Ritchie and Richard Martin

Matheus Cunha to take Marcus Rashford's No. 10 shirt after England international tells Manchester United he wants to leave Old Trafford

M. CunhaManchester UnitedPremier LeagueM. Rashford

Matheus Cunha will be given the No. 10 shirt at Manchester United, as Marcus Rashford has informed the Red Devils he intends to leave the club.

  • Rashford headlines exodus of players from Old Trafford
  • Malacia, Garnacho, Sancho and Antony also looking elsewhere
  • Attacker's representatives informed of decision to give Cunha No. 10
