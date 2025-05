This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Matheus Cunha is Man Utd-bound! Red Devils strike deal to sign Wolves talisman & avoid paying £62.5m release clause up front Manchester United M. Cunha Transfers Wolverhampton Premier League Manchester United are closing in on signing Matheus Cunha from Wolves as they avoid paying the player's release clause up front. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd set to sign Cunha

Avoid paying the striker's release clause up front

Cunha will sign a five-year deal Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Club Friendlies AAS MUN Match preview