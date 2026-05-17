Massimiliano Allegri responds to talk of heated Zlatan Ibrahimovic argument as tensions boil over at AC Milan

In a tense press conference ahead of Milan's upcoming clash with Genoa, Allegri was forced to address claims of a toxic atmosphere behind the scenes. Reports have suggested that the relationship between the head coach and club advisor Ibrahimovic has reached a breaking point. However, Allegri remained characteristically calm when asked about the alleged friction at the San Siro.

“I am accustomed to always having a professional rapport, and dealing professionally with all the directors and owners,” Allegri remarked in his press conference. “Within meetings, not just this year, there have always been moments of confronting ideas where you could agree or not agree. But today we must focus all our energy on tomorrow’s game.

“Look, there are always going to be discussions within a company, one sees things in shades of white, another black, another red, but the important thing is that everyone works in the interests of that company. I’ve had much worse discussions than this, but the fundamental thing is that we all work in the same direction.”



