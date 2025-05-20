This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Mason Mount Manchester United 2024Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

'I have learned a lot' - Mason Mount opens up on injury struggles at Man Utd and backs Red Devils to deliver 'positive end to a tough season' in Europa League final

M. MountManchester UnitedEuropa League

Mason Mount opened up on his injury struggles at Manchester United as the Red Devils bid to end the 2024-25 campaign with the Europa League title.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mount broke silence on his injury struggles
  • Backed Man Utd to end the season on a positive note
  • Man Utd face Spurs in Europa League final
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match