This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Mason Greenwood desperate for Premier League return as ex-Man Utd attacker grows homesick despite strong debut season at Marseille M. Greenwood Marseille Transfers Premier League Ligue 1 Mason Greenwood is said to be feeling homesick, despite a prolific season in Ligue 1 with Marseille, and is eager to return to the Premier League. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Greenwood joined Marseille in 2024 on five-year deal

Enjoying prolific season in France

But is said to want Premier League return Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Ligue 1 LIL OM Match preview