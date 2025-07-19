This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ritabrata Banerjee

Marcus Rashford to Barcelona is ON! Man Utd accept loan proposal for outcast attacker as transfer nears completion

M. Rashford
Manchester United
Barcelona
Transfers
Premier League
LaLiga

Barcelona are closing in on signig Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer. The Blaugrana have reportedly sent a loan proposal with an option to buy next season which Manchester United have accepted. The player is also keen on joining the Catalan giants and finally end his nightmare at Old Trafford. The talks are now in the final stages between the two clubs.

  • Barca close to signing Rashford
  • Ready to send a loan proposal
  • Man Utd likely to agree on a loan deal
