Marcus Rashford to Barcelona is ON! Man Utd accept loan proposal for outcast attacker as transfer nears completion M. Rashford Manchester United Barcelona Transfers Premier League LaLiga

Barcelona are closing in on signig Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer. The Blaugrana have reportedly sent a loan proposal with an option to buy next season which Manchester United have accepted. The player is also keen on joining the Catalan giants and finally end his nightmare at Old Trafford. The talks are now in the final stages between the two clubs.