This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Marcus Rashford spotted holding snus tobacco pouches as Man Utd outcast enjoys Saint-Tropez holiday alongside mystery woman amid uncertainty surrounding his future M. Rashford Manchester United Premier League Aston Villa Marcus Rashford has jetted off to Saint-Tropez for a holiday alongside a mystery woman, with the player spotted with a snus tobacco pouch box. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rashford holidaying in France with a mystery woman

Spotted holding a snus tobacco box

Rashford's Man Utd future remains uncertain Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask