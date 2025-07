This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Marcus Rashford trains alone after returning to Man Utd for pre-season despite being given extra time off by Ruben Amorim to find new club Manchester United M. Rashford Transfers Premier League Marcus Rashford has returned to Manchester United training despite the club giving him time off to seek a transfer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rashford reports back to United

Had been granted permission to look for move

Did not take part in full training Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Club Friendlies MUN LEE Match preview