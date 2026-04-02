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Marcus Rashford’s €30m Barcelona transfer clause: Truth behind expiry claims revealed as Man Utd wait on decision
Rashford's Barcelona record: Goals and assists
Rashford, having spent the second half of last season at Aston Villa, stepped out of his Premier League comfort zone ahead of the 2025-26 campaign when heading to Catalunya. An initial season-long deal was struck with La Liga giants Barca.
A productive spell in Spain has been enjoyed, with Rashford registering nine goals and 10 assists while working under the guidance of Hansi Flick. He is back in favour with the England national team and expected to form part of 2026 World Cup plans.
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Purchase option: Claims clause expired on March 31
It remains to be seen where he will be playing his club football beyond the end of that tournament, with plenty of speculation to be found regarding his future. It has been claimed for some time that Barca are eager to renegotiate the terms of a permanent transfer, as they endeavour to bring the 28-year-old’s asking price down.
United are supposedly reluctant to relax their demands, with the latest reports claiming that they no longer have to worry about that discussion as Barcelona failed to trigger a purchase before March 31. It is said that Rashford’s fate now rests in the Red Devils’ hands once more.
Transfer talk: Romano delivers update on Rashford saga
Transfer guru Romano insists that is not the case, telling his official YouTube channel when delivering an update on Rashford and rumours that lack substance: “The report saying the €30 million buy option from Manchester United to Barcelona expired at the end of March is not what my sources are saying.
“Sources at both clubs suggest that the €30 million option is still valid until the end of the current season. So if Barcelona want to pay that amount tomorrow, they can still sign Marcus Rashford.
“Now it is up to Barcelona to decide. Behind the scenes, they already have an agreement with Rashford on personal terms, with the player, his camp, and his brother handling things. But Barcelona want to restructure the deal with Manchester United. Why? Because financially, it is going to be a big summer for Barca.
“They have several important targets. For example, at centre-back, there is Alessandro Bastoni. Barcelona want him, they are in contact with his camp, and discussions on salary and personal terms have already started. But club-to-club talks have not begun yet, and Inter are not communicating a price. They only make clear that €50 million will not be enough.
“Then there is the striker situation. We mentioned [Robert] Lewandowski. We know that for Barcelona, and for president Joan Laporta, Julian Alvarez remains a dream target. But Atletico Madrid absolutely do not want to sell him this summer. So at the moment, Atletico are not making it easy for anyone.
“That is why Barcelona would prefer to restructure the Rashford deal rather than pay the full €30 million. Maybe another loan, maybe a different formula. The message from Manchester United is simple: they want the money. They do not want another loan. So that is the gap between the two clubs at the moment.
“Rashford, meanwhile, is very happy at Barcelona. He is appreciated a lot by Hansi Flick, not just for goals and assists, but for his versatility and professionalism. He has never caused any problems when benched or subbed off, and that is very much appreciated by the coach. But again, the key point is the financial agreement.”
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Lost spark: Rashford saw career stall at Man Utd
Rashford has stated his happiness at Camp Nou on a regular basis across the 2025-26 campaign. Having seen his career stall at Old Trafford, leading to loan moves being sanctioned, a lost spark has been rekindled alongside Lamine Yamal and Co.
It is claimed that Barcelona have a three-year contract ready for the England international to sign, once a compromise is reached with United, with fresh reports suggesting that the actual deadline for a new deal to be done is June 15 - four days after the 2026 World Cup gets underway.