This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/Instagram @georgiamayheath Manuel Ugarte reveals relationship with Kylian Mbappe's ex! Man Utd midfielder posts loved-up holiday snap with British influencer Georgia May Heath Manchester United M. Ugarte Premier League Manchester United star Manuel Ugarte has revealed his relationship with influencer Georgia May Heath after months of speculation. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ugarte posts loved-up Instagram picture

Fans have linked the pair together

Heath previously dated Kylian Mbappe Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Club Friendlies MUN LEE Match preview