Revealed: Manchester City learn full extent of Kevin De Bruyne's injury but will it keep him out of blockbuster Arsenal clash?

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeRevealed: Manchester City learn full extent of Kevin De Bruyne's injury but will it keep him out of blockbuster Arsenal clash?K. De BruyneManchester CityPremier LeagueManchester City vs ArsenalArsenalManchester City have discovered the extent of Kevin De Bruyne's injury ahead of their blockbuster Arsenal clash.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDe Bruyne picked up a groin injury against InterWas substituted in the second halfGuardiola sweating over his fitnessArticle continues below