This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Man Utd urged to sign 'big character' Victor Osimhen while 'playmaker' should also be on Red Devils' list for busy summer transfer window Manchester United Premier League V. Osimhen Manchester United have been urged to sign "big character" Victor Osimhen, while a "playmaker" should also be on their wishlist for the summer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below United looking forward to the summer window

Hojlund and Zirkzee are struggling to deliver the goods

Amorim urged to sign Osimhen to solve attacking woes Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League NFO MUN Match preview