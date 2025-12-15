Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Revealed: Man Utd figures 'very uneasy' about Ruben Amorim's brutal handling of academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo
Frozen out: Mainoo yet to start a Premier League game this season
The Telegraph reports that Mainoo “feels frozen out” by his current boss, with little explanation being offered as to why he finds himself on the fringes of the fold. It is claimed that he wants to leave on loan early in 2026.
Such a stance is understandable, but Amorim claims to have been offered no indication that a move is in the pipeline. Quizzed on whether he has held talks with Mainoo regarding a change of scenery, the Portuguese tactician said heading into Monday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth: “Not about that. I had some conversations with him, especially last year, and with other players but about that subject, no, I didn’t speak with him.
“The team comes first and if Kobbie comes to me and talks to me, I will talk to him. I’m not going to say what I’m going to say to Kobbie, but I will be really pleased if he comes to talk to me about that. I just want my players happy and I understand that every individual has their goals.”Amorim added when asked if his door is open for discussions: “Completely open – I think that is clear. What I don’t promise is that I have my ideas – that is also clear – and that I will not change if I don’t believe it, but I’m open to speak with any player. I love that.”
Is Mainoo heading the same way as Rashford & Garnacho?
The Telegraph adds that Mainoo’s situation has become “deeply uncomfortable”. Sources have told them that - after backing Amorim’s judgement on fellow academy graduates Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, who are now at Barcelona and Chelsea respectively - “there are figures within the club who are very uneasy about the player’s predicament and what a potential exit could signify”.
United have always prided themselves on providing a pathway and platform on which home-grown stars can flourish. Amorim maintains that he “rates” Mainoo, but has indicated that he remains in direct competition with club captain Bruno Fernandes for one of only two central midfield berths.
System struggles: Mainoo does not fit in 3-4-3 formation
It has been suggested that he could cover for Casemiro in a holding role, but is considered to be more comfortable in a central three. Mainoo has become another casualty of Amorim’s favoured 3-4-3 system.
United’s head coach has said: “The problem is that we are playing with a two and you guys see Kobbie in a different way than I’m seeing. Maybe if you play with three midfielders, not with just two, Kobbie will have more minutes. Imagine that this happens, someone in front is going to lose their spot.
“Sometimes it’s just the moment. But again I think I proved that you can change my mind because Casemiro is, I think, the biggest example [of that]. He was behind Toby [Collyer in the pecking order] and now he’s a star.
“The door is open for any player to change my mind. But in the end it’s going to be the training, the games [that decides it]. Of course he’s not playing so many games, but Kobbie has had opportunities, especially last year.”
Transfer options: Where will Mainoo end up?
Former United midfielders Paul Scholes and Paul Ince are among those to have advised Mainoo to find a new club in January, with 2026 World Cup dreams with England to think about, and an exit door is expected to swing open at Old Trafford.
The Telegraph claims that “the number of clubs who want to take Mainoo, including plenty from the Premier League, comfortably runs into double figures”. Serie A title holders Napoli, who have already lured Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund away from Manchester, are said to be leading the race for Mainoo’s signature on an initial short-term loan agreement.
