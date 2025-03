This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images 'Still one of a kind' - Man Utd urged to bring 'higher standard' Paul Pogba back for third spell despite World Cup winner carrying 'baggage' after doping ban P. Pogba Manchester United Transfers Premier League Former Manchester United star Louis Saha has urged the club to bring back Paul Pogba for a third stint, hailing the midfielder as "one of a kind". Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Saha hailed Pogba as a 'one of a kind'

Wants Man Utd to re-sign Frenchman

Pogba training in Miami Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League NFO MUN Match preview