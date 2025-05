This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Man Utd hit with two-star food hygiene rating - again! Red Devils under fire once more following discovery of mouse droppings at Old Trafford Manchester United Premier League Manchester United have been with yet another woeful food hygiene rating after more mouse droppings were found at the club's Old Trafford stadium. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Red Devils hit with fresh pest problem

More mouse droppings found at stadium

Unable to improve food hygiene rating Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Europa League TOT MUN Match preview