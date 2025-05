This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Man Utd eye two cut-price alternative strikers after missing out on Liam Delap transfer & Champions League qualification Manchester United Premier League Transfers R. Kolo Muani J. Mateta Manchester United have identified two cheaper alternative signings to strengthen Ruben Amorim's attack after missing out on striker Liam Delap. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Delap prioritises Chelsea over United

Red Devils look at cheaper options

Also looking at Brentford attacker Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask